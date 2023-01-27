TSRTC launches ‘AM2PM’ cargo service

These services will be available in Hyderabad and across all the districts in the State.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:27 PM, Fri - 27 January 23

Hyderabad: Encouraged by positive feedback and good profits from its logistics (cargo) services, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Friday launched an express parcel service ‘AM 2 PM’ whose objective is to deliver parcels to their destinations in the shortest possible time.

Managing Director of TSRTC V C Sajjanar, who formally launched the ‘AM 2 PM’ express parcel service at Bus Bhavan on Friday, said these services will be available in Hyderabad and across all the districts in Telangana. “If a parcel pickup is placed before 12 noon, it will reach the destination by 9 pm on the same day. If the pickup is placed between 12 noon and 9 pm, delivery will be done by 12 noon the next day,” Sajjanar said.

At present, only 1kg parcels (valued up to Rs 5,000) will be covered under the new service, and based on the response, 5 kg parcels will be introduced and the service would be extended to other states and Tier-III cities. The management has fixed the courier price of this express service at Rs.99.

“These services can be availed in the form of cash and UPI payments. Perishable items and goods are not covered under this service,” Sajjanar reiterated.

Launched in June 2020, the TSRTC logistics wing currently is contributing to 14,000 parcels deliveries per day. Also, the logistics wing has delivered 37.31 lakh parcels in the current financial year with services available in 88 areas of Telangana as well as other states.

“TSRTC is rapidly providing these services to consumers through 364 agents. A total of 192 special vehicles have been allocated to deliver the parcels,” Sajjanar added. For details on the ‘AM 2 PM’ Express Parcel Service: 9154680020/ or www.tsrtcparcel.in.