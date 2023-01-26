TSRTC to operate 80 special buses for Ratha Saptami

The RTC officials said that the corporation was also ready to add more bus services if the situation arose on the day

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:28 PM, Thu - 26 January 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will operate 80 special buses from various parts of Hyderabad and other places including Vemulawada, Dharmapuri,Yadagirigutta, Mannemkonda and Gudem on the occasion of Ratha Saptami on Saturday, January 28.

The RTC officials said that the corporation was also ready to add more bus services if the situation arose on the day.

For booking reservation and knowing further details, passengers can visit www.tsrtconline.in