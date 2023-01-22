TSRTC logistics wing earns Rs 90 crore revenue in 2022

Presently, the corporation delivers anywhere between 15,000 to 18,000 parcels and makes about Rs 25 lakh per day

Published Date - 11:56 PM, Sun - 22 January 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The Logistics division of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has been receiving positive response and patronage not only from general public but also from private companies, resulting in healthy revenues.

In 2022, the logistics wing earned a revenue of around Rs 90 crore reflecting the popularity of the services among citizens and private firms as well.

The RTC started its cargo services in 2018 and expanded it to all the bus stations across the State. As on date, 108 lakh parcels have been transported by buses and revenue of around Rs 200 crore has been generated by the services for both cargo and parcels.

The cargo services were revamped and renamed as Logistics division in April 2022, and ever since there has been a more positive response from citizens which helped increase the revenue.

Presently, the corporation delivers anywhere between 15,000 to 18,000 parcels and makes about Rs 25 lakh per day. It has tied up with quite a few big firms and government departments to transport and deliver parcels to every part of the country seamlessly and in time.

“Right from online booking of goods or parcels through the logistics division, till they are delivered, customers can track the progress online,” said a TSRTC senior official.

Of late, it has been observed that many private logistics companies too were showing interest in sending their goods through the state-run RTC Logistics division for a better and hassle-free service, the official added.

The RTC authorities did face several difficulties related to technical and logistics services and presently are reviewing methods to make services easier and effortless for the customers.

As many as 177 cargo and parcel centres were established at major bus stations besides appointing 443 private agents. For the bulk goods transportation, 193 Cargo Transport Vehicles (CTVs) have been fabricated and are utilized for the transportation of goods of government departments.

TSRTC Logistics had also transported 5258 ‘Bangaram’ parcels during Medaram Jatara 2022, and home delivered 88,658 packets of ‘Thalambralu’ of Lord Sri Sita Ramula Kalyanam at Bhadrachalam in April last year. It also home delivered famous Jagtial farm fresh Banganapalli mangoes at the doorstep of the customers in May.