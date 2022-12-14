TSRTC launches new bus service for IT employees

The metro express buses will ply via Hayathnagar, NGO’s Colony, LB Nagar, Sagar crossroad, Chandrayangutta, Aramgarh, Rethibowli, Gachibowli, IIT, Wipro and WaveRoack.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:01 PM, Wed - 14 December 22

Hyderabad: In much relief to the employees of IT corridor and WaveRock residing away from the central parts of the city, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has started a new bus service from NGO’s Colony to WaveRock, on Wednesday.

The bus timings from NGO’s Colony to WaveRock is 8 am and WaveRock to NGO’s Colony is 6 pm. The ticket cost is Rs.100 from NGO’s Colony to WaveRock and Rs.85 from LB Nagar to WaveRock.