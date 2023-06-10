TSRTC makes elaborate arrangements in view of TSPSC exam

The TSRTC officials will monitor bus stops to ensure hassle free boarding and alighting, proper stoppage of buses at stops and bus bays and also guide candidates in boarding buses required for the routes concerned.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:45 PM, Sat - 10 June 23

Hyderabad: In view of the TSPSC Group -1 prelims examination to be held on Sunday, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) Greater Hyderabad (GH) zone officials have made elaborate arrangements for operating adequate buses from various places to the examination centre areas and back for the convenience of the candidates.

The TSRTC officials will monitor bus stops to ensure hassle free boarding and alighting, proper stoppage of buses at stops and bus bays and also guide candidates in boarding buses required for the routes concerned. Around 50,000 candidates are expected to appear for the examinations to be held between 10.30 am to 1 pm in the centres at various locations across the city.

TSRTC zonal officials said buses will be operated to enable candidates to reach the examination centres and also as return trips after completion of exams. Help desks have also been arranged with supervisors at bus stations.

Communication Centres have been set up at Koti bus station (Ph. 9959226160) and and Rathifile bus station (9959226154) and candidates can contact these numbers for information regarding buses. Enforcement squads will be deployed on surveillance duty for clearance of traffic and also to ensure hassle free boarding and alighting of candidates.

TSRTC officials requested candidates to utilise the bus services to reach the exam centres and return to their destinations conveniently and safely.