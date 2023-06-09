Hyderabad: TSRTC unveils mobile Tiger Photo Exhibition

The mobile exhibition was launched on TSRTC’s Hyderabad on Wheels bus to mark the 50 years of Project Tiger
Hyderabad: In order to spread awareness on tigers among citizens in Hyderabad, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has unveiled a Tiger Photo exhibition at KBR Park today.
The mobile exhibition was launched on TSRTC’s Hyderabad on Wheels bus to mark the 50 years of Project Tiger. The photo exhibition features 18 photos of tigers, capturing the beauty, emotions, and moods of big cats. The breathtaking photos were clicked by wildlife photographer Dr. Jitender Govindani.
Rakesh Mohan Dobriyal, PCCF, Government of Telangana, and VC Sajjanar, Managing Director of TSRTC, who attended the event, highlighted the importance of Tigers and their conservation. Rakesh Mohan Dobriyal asked people to visit different tiger reserves in Telangana and be part of tiger conservation.
To ensure the maximum participation of citizens, the mobile exhibition bus will be stationed at different places in the city, including schools and colleges.