TSRTC non-AC sleeper buses get good response

By C. Romeo Published Date - 08:00 AM, Tue - 28 February 23

Hyderabad: The recently introduced non Air-conditioned (AC) sleeper-cum-seater buses of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) have evoked good response from commuters.

For the first time, the TSRTC had introduced four non-AC sleeper buses and six non-AC sleeper-cum-seater buses.

The buses are operating on two inter-State routes between Hyderabad and Kakinada and Hyderabad and Vijayawada respectively on a hire basis. The buses are equipped with additional features and enhanced comfort levels for passengers.

“First time, the TSRTC has introduced a bus with facilities on par with the private travel buses. In fact, the travel comfort is far better when compared to private buses whose ticket rates are exorbitant,” says Ramesh Kumar, a passenger.

The interiors and the ambience in the bus are good. The lighting is pleasant to the passengers while traveling. I did not expect such a comfort in State-run buses, he added.

The sleeper-cum-seater buses have 15 upper berths and 33 seats at the lower level. Bottle holder and mobile charger have been provided for each berth.

“The mobile charger socket is available at the seats and berths. The staff too is quite cooperative. Even if we are tired and fall asleep while traveling, they are waking us up when our destination arrives,” says Rajashekar from Vijayawada.

The buses are provided with an air suspension system for better comfort. Further, sleeper buses have one berth on one side (both upper and lower) and 2 berths on the other side. The total berths will amount to 30 berths, which includes 15 each lower and upper berths.

Facilities such as Wi-Fi, mineral water, face freshener, and attendant to cater to a passenger’s need are also provided.

“There is also a sleeper berth on the top of the seater and the difference in fare is about Rs 100 between them. There is free water bottle and Wi-Fi facility being given. This was my first travel experience in the seater-cum-sleeper bus. I want to travel more often in the RTC buses from now,” Karuna said.