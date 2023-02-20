| Tsrtc To Introduce Ac Sleeper Buses For First Time In March

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:15 PM, Mon - 20 February 23

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is introducing Air-Conditioned (AC) sleeper buses for the first time to provide better and quality services to its patrons.

The corporation, which has already launched new super luxury, non AC sleeper and seater-cum-sleeper buses, has designed AC sleeper buses with hi-tech features for long journeys.

As part of it, 16 new AC sleeper buses named ‘Lahari’, specially designed on par with private travel buses, will be made available to passengers from March. These bus services are planned to be operated on the routes of Bengaluru and Hubli in Karnataka, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh and Chennai in Tamil Nadu in the first phase.

TSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director VC Sajjanar, on Monday inspected the new Proto (Sample) AC sleeper bus at Bus Bhavan premises and instructed the officials to make the buses available for passengers as soon as possible.

Chief Operating Officer (COO) Dr.V. Ravinder, Executive Director (Operations) PV Muni Shekhar, Chief Personnel Manager (CPM) Krishna Kant, Chief Mechanical Engineer (CME) Raghunatha Rao, Chief Traffic Manager (CTM) Jeevan Prasad and others were present.

New TSRTC buses:

*Total of 30 berths – 15 upper and 15 lower

*Water bottle and mobile charging facility at berths.

*Reading lamps at each berth.

*Equipped with vehicle tracking system and panic button

*Wi-Fi facility

*Two CCTV cameras in each bus.

*LED boards in the front and back of the bus with details

of destinations.

*Fire Detection Suppression System (FDSS) to detect and

prevent fire accidents