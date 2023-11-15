TSRTC operates special buses for ‘Koti Deepotsavam’

As the Koti Deepotsavam program is being held in the month of Kartika, thousands of devotees participate from different parts of Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:44 PM, Wed - 15 November 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is operating special buses for the convenience of citizens, particularly women attending the ‘Koti Deepotsavam’ event being organised at NTR Stadium here in the city.

This program which started on November 14 will continue till November 27. As the Koti Deepotsavam program is being held in the month of Kartika, thousands of devotees participate from different parts of the city.

To this extent, TSRTC has arranged special buses for the devotees daily from Rathifile bus station and Koti bus station.