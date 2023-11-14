TSRTC to operate special buses to Arunachalam ‘Giri Pradakshina’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:56 PM, Tue - 14 November 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Tuesday announced special buses for devotees intending to visit Arunachalam in Tamil Nadu for ‘Giri Pradakshina’ in view of Karthika Masam.

Enthused by the success for its earlier package tour for Arunachalam ‘Giri Pradakshina’ on the occasion of Guru Purnima, the (TSRTC) has decided to organise similar tour this time as well.

According to the RTC officials, all seats in the special super luxury buses arranged for the package were quickly filled since the bookings opened and some more special buses were being planned depending on the passenger rush.

“These special buses will leave for Arunachalam from MGBS, BHEL and ECIL on November 25, costing between Rs.3,690 to Rs.3,890 per seat. Based on further demand, more buses may be added,” said a senior TSRTC official.

TSRTC officials said the buses will take the devotees to Arunachalam temple four hours prior to the starting of the Giri Pradakshina. The tickets will be made available for citizens at least ten days in advance.

These special buses will depart from Hyderabad as well as district and after visiting the Vinayaka Temple in Kanipakam in Chittoor of Andhra Pradesh, will reach Arunachalam temple. Again after the Giri Pradikshina, the bus will leave for Golden Temple in Vellore in Tamil Nadu the same day evening and return to Telangana.

For further information contact: 9959226257 or 9959224911 or 040-69440000 or 04023450033. Bookings can also be made at TSRTC counters or tsrtconline.in.