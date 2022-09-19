TSRTC starts bus service to Hyderabad airport

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:53 PM, Mon - 19 September 22

File Photo According to the corporation, metro luxury buses will be leaving every 30 minutes from Shilparamam. The service will start at 4:30 am and run till 10:30 pm.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Sunday announced a bus service from Shilparamam at HITECH City to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. The move is a step toward providing an easy and trustworthy commute experience to commuters travelling to the airport.

According to the corporation, metro luxury buses will be leaving every 30 minutes from Shilparamam. The service will start at 4:30 am and run till 10:30 pm.

The release added that a 10 percent discount will be provided for those who commute every day on the route while a 20 per cent discount will be provided if there are three or more people.