Students of Creative Multimedia Hyderabad win string of prestigious awards

Hyderabad: Students of Creative Multimedia-Hyderabad have bagged a string of prestigious awards at leading national competitions. At a competition organized by Mumbai-based Animation Xpress, the animation short film ‘Power of Change’ by Creative Multimedia student, Hari Prasad won the Best Short Film Award.

This short film produced using the technique of stop motion animation has also won many cash prizes in addition to a string of awards. Another short film ‘On the way’ by another student Ram Sardar won the second prize at a competition organized by TSRTC recently. Other short films created by Ram have also been creating waves in the international short film circuit.

Meanwhile, Kavita Daryani Rao, Vice Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University (JNAFAU) launched the Telugu edition of the book ‘Exciting Careers in Digital Media’. The English edition was earlier launched by MA&UD Minister K.T. Rama Rao in November last year.

The author of the book Rajasekhar Buggaveeti who is also the founder of Creative Multimedia said the new edition introduced for the convenience of Telugu students and parents is available at all leading book stores, on the Amazon platform, and also at the Dilsukhnagar office of the publisher.

Also, ‘Oh No’, a visual effects (VFX) short film created by students was launched by Rajat Ojha, CEO of Gamitronics. The film is a collaborative effort of 25 students from Creative Multimedia, a press release said.