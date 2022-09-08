TSRTC arranges special buses to Medak church

Hyderabad: Announcing special buses to the Medak Cathedral Church, the Managing Director of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has shared details of bus routes.

“Special buses to Medak Cathedral Church that is built in Rough Gothic style and recognized as the second largest church in Asia. #ExploreWithTSRTC,” they tweeted.

Buses are arranged from three different locations in the State – JBS bus stop, Narayankhed, and Zaheerabad and will run to and from the church. The bus from Zaheerabad to Medak is scheduled at 6:30 am. From Medak to Zaheerabad, the returning bus will be at 2:30 in the afternoon. From Narayankhed town, the bus will leave at 8:30 in the morning and return from Medak at 2:00 pm.

From the JBS bus stop, buses are scheduled to leave at the frequency of one every ten minutes from 5:00 am to 8:00 pm.

Medak church is one of the most visited churches in South India, which was built around December 1924. Spread across 300 acres, the mosaic tiles imported from Britain, massive pillars, stained glass windows, and impeccable craftsmanship are the major attractions of the place.

For more information, contact +91 94908 66244, +91 94404 90837, +91 99592 26268.