TSRTC starts 4 new bus services from Dilsukhnagar to Kokapet

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:52 PM, Wed - 14 September 22

TSRTC starts 4 new bus services from Dilsukhnagar to Kokapet

Hyderabad: In a much relief to IT employees, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has recently started 4 new bus services from Dilsukhnagar to Kokapet SEZ.

Managing Director of TSRTC, V. C. Sajjanar took to Twitter to share the details of the new buses on Wednesday.

The buses will ply via Koti, Nampally, Masab Tank, Mehidipatnam, Langar Houz, Tippu Khan Bridge, Bandlaguda, Taramatipet, and Narisngi. The first bus will start from Dilsukhnagar at 6:00 am and the last bus will leave the depot at 8:40 pm.

The transport authority, which introduced new vehicles on 10 September, will run buses every 40 minutes to ease the rush and overcrowding in the Dilsukhnagar-Kokapet route.

One can contact TSRTC on 040-23450033/69440000 for more details.