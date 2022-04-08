TSRTC ticket fares to increase by Rs. 5 from Saturday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:50 PM, Fri - 8 April 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Commuters travelling in TSRTC buses from Saturday will have to pay diesel cess of Rs. 2 per passenger in Palle Velugu and City Ordinary buses and Rs. 5 per passenger in Express, Deluxe, Super Luxury, City Metro Express, Deluxe and all AC services.

However, the minimum fare of Rs.10 in Palle Velugu and City Ordinary services will continue to be same as TSRTC decided not to burden the common people and short distance travelling passengers.

Explaining the reasons behind collecting diesel cess, TSRTC VC and MD VC Sajjanar said every day around 6 lakh litres of HSD oil was being utilised for operating buses.

The price of HSD oil has increased abnormally in the recent times. During December 2021, the price of HSD oil was Rs.83 per litre and it has now increased to Rs.118 per litre (for bulk users). This has severely increased the fuel expenditure for the Corporation.

Though, the Corporation has been trying to manage the additional expenditure due to rising prices of HSD oil all these days, the increase in fuel prices during the last few days has made it inevitable for the Corporation to levy cess on the passengers’ fares, he said in a statement issued here on Friday.

This will enable the Corporation to recover a portion of the increased expenditure and sustain its operations. TSRTC Chairman Bajireddy Goverdhan, and VC and MD VC Sajjanar requested the public to extend their support during these difficult times for the Corporation.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .