TSRTC to extend cargo services in Hyderabad, identifies 25 places

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:44 PM, Sun - 5 June 22

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has identified 25 places in the Greater Hyderabad region to enable customers book cargo and parcel services.

TSRTC chairman Bajireddy Govardhan said the initiative would help customers the ease of doing business with TSRTC and avoid the burden of visiting MGBS and JBS to collect parcels arriving from districts and other States. About 25 booking counters will also start functioning from June 6 as delivery counters, he said.

TSRTC Vice Chairman and Managing Director VC Sajjanar said at present the parcels and couriers being booked at all peripheral city counters of both RTC and PCC agents were being collected by 19 CTVs operated by GHZ and HYD1 depots and transported to MGBS and JBS for onward movement. A token transshipment charge of Rs 30 for less than 10 kg and Rs 50 for parcels weighing above 10 kg was charged, he said.

With this new initiative, Sajjanar said, accessibility of TSRTC parcels and courier services will be improved and brings it closer to customers.

Further details can be had over phone lines : 040-23450033 , 040-69440000.