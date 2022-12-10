TSS releases book on history, culture, literature of Mancherial district

The organisation embarked on a mammoth task of publishing books narrating comprehensive information relating to history, culture and literature of these entities in 15,000 pages.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:15 PM, Sat - 10 December 22

Telangana Saraswatha Parishath (TSS) general secretary Dr J Chennaiah and others release a book on history, culture and literature of Mancherial district at a programme held in Mancherial on Saturday.

Mancherial: Telangana Saraswatha Parishath (TSS) general secretary Dr J Chennaiah said that the body took up a prestigious project of bringing books on comprehensive history, culture and literature of 33 districts. He formally released a book titled Mancherial Jilla Samagra Swarupam published by TSS, here on Saturday.

Drawing inspiration from reorganisation of districts by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, TSS embarked on a mammoth task of publishing books narrating comprehensive information relating to history, culture and literature of these entities in 15,000 pages. Editions of Jogulamba Gadwal, Nagarkurnool, Rajanna-Sircilla, Wanaparthy, Mahbubnagar and Nizamabad districts were already out, he stated.

The general secretary disclosed that he was amazed to learn the glorious and distinct history, culture and literature wealth of the districts when was touring them as part of the project. Mancherial district core committee convener Gopagani Ravinder recalled that the 400-page book was brought with the help of local writers and literary personalities, spending six months of time.

Chennaiah felicitated 47 authors who contributed articles to the book with a shawl.

Members of the core committee Kondu Janardhan, Vaman Rao, Alladi Srinivas, Thokala Rajesham, S Neeladevi, Gundeti Yogeshwar, renowned writers Muthyaboyina Malayasri, Bonagari Raja Reddy and many others were present.