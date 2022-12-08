Mancherial students excel in state-level athletic meet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:36 PM, Thu - 8 December 22

Principal Sister Rincy and teachers congratulates the students on the premises of Carmel Convent High School in Mancherial on Thursday

Mancherial: Six students of Carmel Convent High School of the town excelled in a state-level sub junior athletic meet held at Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad from December 5 to 6.

T Keetan and Ch Jyothirmayi achieved gold medals in 50 meter and 300 meters sprinting, while Jasmin won gold medal in standing broad jump and Yogi bagged gold medal in 400 meters sprinting. Siddartha secured silver medal in broad jump and Sirigna Chowdary got bronze medal in 100 meters springing category.

Principal of the institution Sister Rincy, vice principal Anoopa, Sister Jelli, Physical Education Teachers Francis, Anil Kumar, Chiranjeevi, Lalitha congratulated the medalists.

Rincy stated that the students brought recognition to the institution and Mancherial district by excelling in the meet. She advised other students to draw inspiration from the five and to shine in a field.