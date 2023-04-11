| Tsspdcl Bags Two Awards At 23rd Regulators And Policymakers Retreat

TSSPDCL received awards in the category of Best Performing Distribution Company and Best Distribution Company to Promote Consumer Awareness Category

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:13 PM, Tue - 11 April 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) has bagged two awards under different categories at the 23rd Regulators and Policymakers Retreat organised by the Independent Power Producers Association of India (IPPAI) held at Belagavi, Karnataka.

The TSSPDCL received awards in the category of Best Performing Distribution Company and Best Distribution Company to Promote Consumer Awareness Category.

Chairman & Managing Director of the company G Raghuma Reddy congratulated officers and staff of the company for the achievement.