Telangana: TSNPDCL bags four awards from IPPAI

NPDCL has got awards for erection of 2/1 MVAR capacitor bank, distributed solar power generation in TSNPDCL, IrDA GPRS enabled Integrated Spot Billing and outstanding performance

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:30 PM, Mon - 10 April 23

NPDCL C&MD A Gopal Rao and others with the awards at NPDCL office in Hanamkonda on Monday.

Warangal: TSNPDCL, Warangal, bagged four awards under different categories at the 23rd Regulators and Policymakers Retreat held from April 7 to 9 at Belagavi, Karnataka by the ‘Independent Power Producers Association of India (IPPAI)’.

The NPDCL has got awards for erection of 2/1 MVAR capacitor bank, distributed solar power generation in TSNPDCL, IrDA GPRS enabled Integrated Spot Billing and outstanding performance (Best performing distribution company).

The company representatives who received the awards on Sunday met NPDCL, C &MD Annamaneni Gopal Rao here at the corporate office at Nakkalagutta in Hanamkonda on Monday. On the occasion, the C&MD has urged the staff to strive for winning many more such awards by improving the performance. Director (HRD, P&MM) B Venkateshwara Rao, Director (Commercial) P Sandhyarani, Incharge Director (Finance) V Tirupathi Reddy, CGMs and others were present.