TSSPDCL cancels junior lineman written exam due to malpractices

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:55 PM, Thu - 25 August 22

Hyderabad: Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) has cancelled the exam conducted recently for recruiting junior lineman following malpractices committed by several candidates who appeared for the exam.

The notification issued for recruitment in May 2022 was also cancelled. The decision to cancel the notification and exam was taken in the interest of thousands of candidates, who attended the examination, said TSSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director G Raghuma Reddy here on Thursday.

He said a separate notification would be issued for the recruitment of people for lineman posts.

According to Reddy, a written examination was conducted on July 17, 2022 to recruit 1,000 junior linemen in TSSPDCL and a large number of candidates appeared. After the examination, it was revealed that some persons including a few employees of TS power utilities indulged in malpractices in the examination and answers were provided to certain candidates by collecting huge amounts from them.

The Hyderabad and Rachakonda Police, who investigated malpractice cases, came to a conclusion that answers were provided to at least 181 candidates during the examination and it cannot be ruled out that there may be some more candidates who may have indulged in malpractices but could not be detected.

Reddy said all the accused involved in the case including the employees of TS power utilities were arrested. The errant employees were placed under suspension. After the malpractice cases came to light, some candidates have represented the matter to the management and staged demonstrations in front of the corporate office of TSSPDCL demanding cancellation of the examination.

Since it was proved that malpractices took place during the examination wherein a few hundreds of candidates were suspected to be involved in it, the TSSPDCL cancelled the exam.