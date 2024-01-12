TSSPDCL chairman asks officials to avoid power outages

Plans should be prepared to complete the maintenance works of 11 KV, 33 KV feeders and sub-stations in less time, Musharraf Ali Faruqui said.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12 January 2024, 07:09 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited(TSSPDCL) Chairman and Managing director Musharraf Ali Faruqui has directed the officials to take measures to meet the demand during the rabi and upcoming summer season.

Faruqui, who reviewed the power situation with senior officials of the SPDCL on Friday, asked them to avoid unscheduled power outages and take steps to rectify outages at the earliest. Plans should be prepared to complete the maintenance works of 11 KV, 33 KV feeders and sub-stations in less time, he said.

Stating that energy audits of all 11 KV feeders should be conducted, the CMD said the welfare of the customers should be given top priority and the problems faced by them should be resolved immediately. “If there is a discrepancy between the electricity supplied and the billing, the services in that range should be checked thoroughly. Accurate electricity usage bills should be issued. Billing related complaints should be resolved immediately. Unauthorized use of electricity should be avoided for reduction of electricity losses,”he suggested

Last year the peak demand of 9,860 megawatts was recorded under the jurisdiction of SPDCL and that 15,497 megawatts peak demand was recorded in the State, he said. “There is a possibility that the same level of demand will be recorded this time as well,”he said.

The Greater Hyderabad area recorded a maximum demand of 3,756 MW last year and about 79.33 million units were consumed, and this year also, there was a possibility of registering a maximum demand of 4,000 MW and 83-85 MU consumption, Faruqui said.