Telangana sees shocking rise in power theft

As many as 46,480 cases booked by TSSPDCL anti-power pilferage teams in eight months

By Asif Yar Khan Published Date - 20 January 2024, 11:45 PM

Hyderabad: A whopping 46,480 cases have been booked in last eight months by the anti-power pilferage teams of the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TSSPDCL). Of these, the highest number of cases – 4,194 – were booked in Hyderabad south circle comprising the old city.

As per the information obtained, the TSSPDCL authorities are focusing on all the categories of power consumers including domestic, non-domestic/commercial, religious places, agriculture, poultry farms, seasonal industries and cottage industries. The authorities are intensifying their efforts to check power pilferage after a recent high-level meeting which decided to curb the instances of power pilferage to bring down the losses attributed to power theft.

The corporation is also focusing on old city, falling in Hyderabad south circle, where the power pilferage is reported to be up to 50 per cent. As per the data available, power theft or pilferage issue is prevalent even across Banjara Hills, Cyber City, and Secunderabad considered to be upmarket areas of the city. “It is high in residential premises. On average, the monthly power bills after meter tampering is reduced by about 150 to 200 per cent,” explained an official.

In districts, power theft is found in Yadadri, Suryapet, Medak, Nalgonda, Medchal and Sangareddy with authorities registering over 2,500 cases in each circle with highest in Nalgonda (3,505 cases). The officials after booking a case calculate the power units pilfered during a month and calculate its loss. A notice is issued to the person to pay the fine and the amount. In fact, of the total 46,480 cases booked, only 15,010 people paid up.

“In other cases, people seek time to pay the amount or approach the court challenging the notice issued to them,” said the official. An official on condition of anonymity said that some of the local staff were hand in glove with the consumers and often turn a blind eye to the power pilferage for various reasons.