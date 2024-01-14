Hyderabad braces for up to 2-hour power cuts amidst TSSPDCL’s annual maintenance drive

The annual maintenance activities are traditionally conducted between November and January each year.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 January 2024, 02:27 PM

Hyderabad: The Chairman and Managing Director of Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL), Musharraf Ali Faruqui, took to Twitter to address concerns regarding power cuts in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) areas.

In a tweet, Faruqui acknowledged the inconvenience caused by power interruptions in various parts of GHMC. He explained that the power cuts are part of the annual maintenance routine aimed at preparing for higher power demand in the upcoming summer/rabi season.

Faruqui highlighted that these power cuts may last up to two hours.

“Regret the inconvenience caused due to power interruptions in various parts of GHMC. As part of annual maintenance & to prepare for higher power demand in summer/rabi season, power cut of up to 2 hours may be required,” he tweeted.

He further said that annual maintenance activities are traditionally conducted between November and January each year. However, due to the recent assembly elections last month, the maintenance exercise has been delayed.