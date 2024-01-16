TSSPDCL to undertake maintenance works from Jan 17

Maintenance works from January 17 to February 10 in the Greater Hyderabad Limits

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 January 2024, 11:34 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited(TSSPDCL) will undertake maintenance works from January 17 to February 10 in the Greater Hyderabad Limits. Power supply disruptions are likely during this period.

These maintenance works will be carried out on a rotational basis in various sub-stations in Greater Hyderabad city. Chairman and Managing Director of TSSPDCL Musharraf Ali Farooqui discussed with the Directors, CGMs and Superintending Engineers of the company and prepared a detailed schedule for maintenance & repair works of power lines and substations. Keeping in view the power requirements of the consumers, the field level staff have been directed to complete the maintenance work within 15 minutes to 2 hours.

On Wednesday, the maintenance works would be undertaken in Banjara Hills, Secunderabad, Hyderabad Central, Hyderabad South, Cyber City, Saroornagar, Rajendra Nagar and Medchal zones.

The complete maintenance schedule has been posted on the company’s website www.tssouthernpower.com and mobile app.