Fly kites away from power installations: TSSPDCL CMD Musharraf Ali Faruqui

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Chairman & Managing Director of TSSPDCL Musharraf Ali Faruqui urged people to desist from using metal-coated threads as they could cause electrocution

By Telangana Today Updated On - 13 January 2024, 04:53 PM

Photo: X

Hyderabad: In view of the Sankranti festival on January 15, the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSSPDCL) has advised people not to fly kites near electricity installations, saying metal-coated ‘manja’ thread may cause electrocution and tripping of the supply network.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Chairman & Managing Director of TSSPDCL Musharraf Ali Faruqui urged people to desist from using metal-coated threads as they could cause electrocution. “Only use cotton, linen or nylon string. Never use metallic thread or metal-reinforced string, metal coated thread (Manja) is a good conductor of electricity and may cause electric shock when it touches/comes close to an electric line,”he advised.

He asked people not to try to remove kites that get caught in electrical lines or fall into substation premises. “Leave it there. Do not touch any part of the kite or string and keep everyone away,” he cautioned.

He urged parents to be vigilant and keep an eye on their children while flying kites in their premises. “Don’t allow children to touch a snapped and broken conductor,” he said.

He asked people to inform the Electricity Department in 1912 or nearest Electricity Office or through Mobile App or Company Website: www.tssouthernpower.com if a kite or any objects get caught in electrical lines, broken conductor in their respective areas for taking immediate action.