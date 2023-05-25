TSWR CoE-Bellampalli students shine in EAMCET-23

TSWRCoE principal Inala Saidulu said 58 out of total 59 students who appeared for TS EAMCET-2023 qualified

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:46 PM, Thu - 25 May 23

TSWRCoE principal Inala Saidulu said 58 out of total 59 students who appeared for TS EAMCET-2023 qualified

Mancherial: Students of the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Centre of Excellence (TSWRCoE)-Bellampalli performed well in the EAMCET-2023, results of which were declared on Thursday.

TSWRCoE principal Inala Saidulu said 58 out of total 59 students who appeared for the common entrance test qualified. While Botla Ramu bagged the 10,634th rank in BiPC segment, S Vinay got the 11,058th rank in MPC category. The rankers were congratulated by teachers and non-teaching staffers of the centre.

Saidulu attributed conducting weekly tests and laying a special focus on individual performance to the success of the students in EAMCET. Similarly, the students were motivated by teachers to perform well in the entrance test. The lone student who could not clear the EAMCET aims at becoming a pilot. He has qualified for the Aircraft Management Engineering Common Entrance Test (AMECET) by getting a rank a few days ago, Saidulu said.

Meanwhile, two students belonging to the institution shined in the JEE Mains (B Arch). While Pottala Vishnu achieved 42nd rank in the country by scoring 97.82 percentile, Alluri Shivakumar secured 86th rank by registering 96.28 percentile. The son of a farm labourer, Vishnu hails from remote Pullagama village in Kotapalli mandal. He said his ambition was to become an entrepreneur and to provide employment to others in future. He scored 884 marks out of 1,000 in the Intermediate recently. He was the only candidate from the village to have appeared for a national entrance test.

Also Read TS EAMCET 2023 results declared