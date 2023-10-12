TSWR CoE-Bellampalli to host zonal level sports meet from October 13 to 16

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:43 PM, Thu - 12 October 23

Around 1,200 students belonging to residential educational institutions in Mancherial, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Peddapalli and Mulugu districts fall in Kaleshwaram Zone would take part in the event, said TSWR CoE-Bellampalli principal

Mancherial: Telangana Social Welfare Residential Centre of Excellence (TSWR CoE)-Bellampalli will host a four-day long zonal level sports (boys) meet on the premises of the institution from October 13 to 16.

TSWR CoE-Bellampalli principal Inala Saidulu, in a statement, said that elaborate arrangements were made to organise the sports meet. He stated that around 1,200 students belonging to residential educational institutions in Mancherial, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Peddapalli and Mulugu districts fall in Kaleshwaram Zone would take part in the event. He added that 11 categories of games and athletics would be conducted.

The principal further said that a track for organising 200 meter sprinting competition, courts of football, handball, kho-kho and volleyball were created. The participants would be provided with accommodation and dining facilities. Similar sports meet of girls would be conducted on the premises of a social welfare residential school in Chennur town.