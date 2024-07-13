TSWREIS chess players to compete in FIDE championship

Rajkumar, Manvith, Ganesh, Jagadeesh and Sri Lashya will represent India in the FIDE World Chess Championship scheduled to be held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan from August 1 to 8.
Hyderabad: Five Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) chess players – Rajkumar, Manvith, Ganesh, Jagadeesh and Sri Lashya will represent India in the FIDE World Chess Championship scheduled to be held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan from August 1 to 8.
Their exceptional performance at the School Nationals Chess Championship in Patna earlier this year secured their places in this prestigious event.