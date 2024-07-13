Saturday, Jul 13, 2024
Home | News | Tswreis Chess Players To Compete In Fide Championship

TSWREIS chess players to compete in FIDE championship

Rajkumar, Manvith, Ganesh, Jagadeesh and Sri Lashya will represent India in the FIDE World Chess Championship scheduled to be held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan from August 1 to 8.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 14 July 2024, 12:23 AM
TSWREIS chess players to compete in FIDE championship
From Left: Sri Lashya, Manvith, Rajkumar, Jagadeesh, Ganesh.

Hyderabad: Five Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) chess players – Rajkumar, Manvith, Ganesh, Jagadeesh and Sri Lashya will represent India in the FIDE World Chess Championship scheduled to be held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan from August 1 to 8.

Their exceptional performance at the School Nationals Chess Championship in Patna earlier this year secured their places in this prestigious event.

Related News

Latest News