TSWREIS chess players to compete in FIDE championship

By Telangana Today Updated On - 14 July 2024, 12:23 AM

From Left: Sri Lashya, Manvith, Rajkumar, Jagadeesh, Ganesh.

Hyderabad: Five Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) chess players – Rajkumar, Manvith, Ganesh, Jagadeesh and Sri Lashya will represent India in the FIDE World Chess Championship scheduled to be held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan from August 1 to 8.

Their exceptional performance at the School Nationals Chess Championship in Patna earlier this year secured their places in this prestigious event.