AFE program launched in Telangana social welfare schools

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:56 PM, Fri - 6 October 23

Hyderabad: Educational Initiatives in partnership with Amazon and Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) on Friday launched Amazon Future Engineer (AFE) program in 70 social welfare schools. A comprehensive and interactive workshop on the AFE program was organised at Social Welfare Law Residential College here as part of the launch.

The workshop saw an active participation of 70 attendees, who are computer lab Instructors from 70 schools where the programme will begin this month. The participants were introduced to the significance of the AFE programme, which envisions supporting children from their childhood to careers.

As part of the programme, students of Class V to IX will learn Math, English and Telugu from Mindspark, a personalized adaptive learning platform. It understands students’ level and helps them learn at the right level.