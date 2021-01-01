TSWREIS extends application date

By | Published: 1:51 am

Hyderabad: Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) has extended the last date for submission of online applications for admissions into first year intermediate streams in 33 Centres of Excellence (CoEs) for the academic year 2021-2022 up to January 10.

Online applications are invited from boys and girls of SC, ST, BC, HC, Converted Christian and OCs, appearing for the Class X public examinations, for admissions into intermediate first year in MPC, BiPC, MEC and CEC streams, the TSWREIS said in a press release on Thursday. Apart from regular academics, students in these CoEs will be coached for IIT, NIT, NEET, CLAT, and CMA entrance examinations, it said. The applications can be submitted online through the website http://tswreis.in. For more details visit the society website or call on 1800 4254 5678.

