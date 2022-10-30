TSWREIS golfer Amulya bags top honours at South-Zone National Golf Championship

Published Date - 06:19 PM, Sun - 30 October 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) golfer G Amulya bagged top honours in the category B girls of the South-Zone National Golf Championship held CIAL Golf Club, Cochin on Sunday.

M Anusha and U Akhila emerged runners-up in the B girls category and A girls category respectively. Meanwhile, Haritha Rani settled for bronze in category A girls. In total, the TSWREIS golfers won four podium finishes in the championship.

Results: G Amulya (Thorrour) Winner Category B girls; M Anusha (Nallakancha) Runner-up Category B girls; U Akhila (Yellandu) Runner-up Category A girls; Haritha Rani (Veldanda) Second runner-up Category A girls.