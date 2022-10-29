Telangana fencer Shaik Nazia receives financial aid

Hyderabad: Telangana fencer Shaik Nazia from Nalgonda got much-needed financial assistance of Rs 50,000 when the State Fencing Association president Marri Rajasekhar Reddy presented her with the cheque, on Saturday.

Nazia earlier tweeted tagging IT and Municipal Minister KT Rama Rao for financial assistance for which the Minister responded by guiding the SATS officials to help the fencer.

Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) chairman A Venkateshwar Reddy and other officials were also present. Nazia proved her mettle by clinching two bronze medals in the recently-concluded Cadet Commonwealth Championship and a silver in Cadet U – 17 Asian Fencing Championship. Rajasekhar Reddy and Venkateshwar Reddy along with MLA Korukanti Chander visited Nizia’s residence and gave her the cheque and sports kit.

Nazia completed her intermediate in the Telangana Sports School, Hakimpet. “It is glad that Nazia won medals in fencing at the international level. Her performance is impressive and the State government will support Nazia to excel in the sport,” said Venkateshwar Reddy.

He also lauded her father, who is working as a conductor in RTC encouraging his daughters and son in sports.