TSWREIS golfers Mukul, Amulya clinch medals at TSG South Zone Golf Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:35 PM, Wed - 19 July 23

TSWREIS golfers Mukul Kumar and Amulya with their medals.

Hyderabad: Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) golfers Mukul Kumar and Amulya clinched silver and bronze medals in their respective categories at Zion Hills TSG South Zone Golf Championship held at Kolar-Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Mukul secured silver medal in category B at Nyalkal while Amulya bagged a bronze in category A at Thorrur. Both the players are being trained by coach Bhasker.

