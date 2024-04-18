City’s first sports bar with golf simulators

This isn’t your typical hangout spot, as Swing Lounge offers an immersive social experience, providing patrons with a cosy lounge to play and enjoy food, and refreshing beverages.

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Updated On - 18 April 2024, 11:58 PM

Hyderabad: Entertainment scene in Hyderabad has just gone up a notch with the debut of ‘Swing Lounge’, the city’s first-ever sports lounge with golf simulators.

Situated within the premises of One Golf at Financial District, the new lounge boasts a massive screen and an array of thrilling virtual games, offering a one-ofa-kind simulation experience that’s enjoyable for both golfers and non-golfers alike.

More than just a place to play, Swing Lounge inspires people of all ages and interests to come together. With a commitment to providing Hyderabadis with a topnotch golfing experience, each bay at Swing Lounge features the industry’s best technology.

“Trusted by hundreds of pros and featuring over 100 golf courses worldwide to play on, we are equipped with a full bar and multiple HDTVs to watch the big game, one can hit the range, join a league, get a private lesson, or play 18 holes with friends at the lounge,” explains Sannith Reddy M, founder and MD of One Golf and Swing Lounge. What sets this place apart is its state-of-the-art technology, including super high-speed camera technology, which provides a realistic indoor golfing experience.

“You can enjoy playing golf in any of the world’s famous golf courses and improve your play using in-built driving ranges,” adds Sannith. With the multiplayer functionality, Swing Lounge allows groups of up to eight people to play golf together, complete with a digital scorecard and shot history for each player.

And with plans to expand to other metro cities, including a second location in Gachibowli, Swing Lounge is poised to revolutionise the sports lounge scene. But this lounge isn’t just about golf; it’s about embracing a variety of sports and activities. In addition to golf, Hyderabadis can look forward to upcoming games such as soccer, baseball, and other classic games.

The lounge also has in-house golf instructors to assist guests in mastering the game.

“With the immense response, we are planning to take this to other metro cities. We are aiming to open another 4-5 locations by the end of next year.

The second location is coming up in Gachibowli, spreading over 15,000 square feet,” shared Sannith