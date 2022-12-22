TSWREIS PG Center invites applications for spot admissions

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:36 PM, Thu - 22 December 22

Hyderabad: TSWREIS PG Centre located at Chaitanyapuri, Hyderabad, has invited applications from the CPGET qualified women candidates for spot admissions into various PG courses on Friday. The Centre is offering admission into MSc Biotechnology, MSc Organic Chemistry, MSc Statistics, MCom and MA English courses. Interested candidates can walk-in for admission on Friday. For further details, contact 7995010684.