TSWREIS secretary felicitates athletes Ravi Kiran, N Mayavathi and Pranay

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:13 PM, Tue - 24 May 22

TSWREIS athletes felicitated by Ronald Ross.

Hyderabad: Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) secretary Ronald Rose felicitated athletes Ravi Kiran, N Mayavathi and Pranay who did well at the ISF World School Sport Games in Normandy in France, recently.

Ravi Kumar bagged gold in javelin throw while Mayavathi clinched bronze in 200 meters event. Pranay settled for fourth place.

