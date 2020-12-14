TSWREIS to foray into law education

Society to offer law course through its Degree College for Women, Ibrahimpatnam, from this year

Hyderabad: After successfully establishing specialised residential schools and colleges, the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) is now foraying into law education.

The Society will be offering law course through its Social Welfare Residential Degree College for Women, Ibrahimpatnam, from this academic year.

Accordingly, the State government has given its nod and so has the Bar Council of India (BCI).

“We got permission from the BCI and law course will commence at Social Welfare Residential Degree College for Women, Ibrahimpatnam, from this academic year. We went for course conversion and this law course will have 120 seats,” a senior official told Telangana Today.

A total of 268 residential educational institutions are under the society. Of the total, 30 are residential degree colleges for women including Social Welfare Armed Forces Preparatory Degree College for Women, Bhongir. The Society also operates specialised schools including School of Fine Arts and Film Technology, Malkajgiri, Sainik School, Rukmapur, 23 Sports Academies, 87 Freedom Schools and 34 Vocational Colleges.

The admissions into the law course will be through the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) 2020.

A notification for TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET first phase web-based admission counselling has already been issued by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education and online registration-cum-verification of certificates is from December 14 to December 22.

Candidates must upload scanned copies of their original certificates online for verification. However, candidates belonging to the special category-NCC/CAP/PWD (PH)/ Sports must book a slot and attend physical verification of certificates between December 18 and 22.

A list of registered candidates will be hosted on the website on December 24 with web options to be given on December 26 and 27 and an edit option on December 28 up to 5 pm.

A list of provisionally selected candidates will be placed on the website on December 29. Students must report at colleges concerned for verification of original certificates along with tuition fee payment challan between December 29 and 31.

The classwork will commence from December 31. A schedule for second phase web based counselling will be announced later. For more information law admission counselling, visit the website https://lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in/

