TSWRJC and COE CET- 2022 results released

Published Date - 08:55 PM, Fri - 6 May 22

Hyderabad: The results of the TSWRJC & COE CET- 2022 for admissions into intermediate year MPC, BiPC, MEC & CEC courses in 38 Social Welfare Residential Centre of Excellence Colleges (COEs) were declared on the website www.tsswreisjc.cgg.gov.in on Friday. The entrance test was conducted on February 20.

Selected candidates should report to the COE colleges concerned and complete their admission formalities up to May 16, Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society said in a press release.

The student or his/her parents would have to submit an acceptance letter to the principal concerned by giving an undertaking that all relevant original certificates would be submitted at the time of joining the college, it said.

A selection list for admissions into Telangana Social Welfare General Intermediate (Non-COE) and Vocational Colleges would be released after the declaration of SSC Public Exams results by the Telangana Board of Secondary Education, it added.

