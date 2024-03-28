TT Impact: Works on Vempalli RoB expedited

Special cranes were being used to install the girders over the line, connecting the two ends of the bridge.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 March 2024, 06:37 PM

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Officials of Indian Railways expedited work on a road over bridge across a railway crossing at Vempalli village in Kaghaznagar mandal. A report was published in these columns narrating the difficulty faced by motorists by the inordinate delay in execution of the work on March 14.

Officials of the Railways responded to the report by taking steps to speed up the work on the structure. The erection of the 40-meter long slab and girders began a few days back. Special cranes were being used to install the girders over the line, connecting the two ends of the bridge. Officials said that the facility would be thrown open to the public soon.

Also Read Inordinate delay in completing Vempalli RoB irks motorists

Meanwhile, Sirpur (T) MLA Dr P Harish Babu inspected the works of the bridge on Thursday. He instructed the officials to take steps to expedite the works by speaking to officials in South Central Railway. The renovation of a road from Sirpur (T) mandal centre to Kaghaznagar would be speeded up, he said.

To ease traffic snarls at the crossing, a RoB stretching over a kilometre was sanctioned at an estimated cost of Rs.30 crore in 2016. Structures on either side of the railway line that fall in jurisdiction of the Roads and Buildings department were complete, spending Rs.19.77 crore so far. The work on the bridge was being executed at a sluggish pace due to reasons unknown.