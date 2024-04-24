Compensation extended to kin of farmers killed by elephant in Asifabad

In-charge Kaghaznagar Forest Divisional Officer G Appalakonda sought cooperation from locals in tackling the elephant-human conflict.
Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Forest officials handed over compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to kin of two farmers who were trampled to death by an elephant recently in Kaghaznagar on Wednesday.
In-charge Kaghaznagar Forest Divisional Officer G Appalakonda distributed the cheques of the compensation of Rs 5 lakh and documents of fixed deposit worth Rs 5 lakh to wives of Alluri Shankar (55) from Burepalli village and Karu Posham (65) belonging to Kondapalli village in Penchikalpet mandal. He sought cooperation from locals in tackling the elephant-human conflict.
Forest Range Officers Sudhakar, Chandramouli and G Ramadevi were present.