Compensation extended to kin of farmers killed by elephant in Asifabad

In-charge Kaghaznagar Forest Divisional Officer G Appalakonda sought cooperation from locals in tackling the elephant-human conflict.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 April 2024, 07:36 PM

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Forest officials handed over compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to kin of two farmers who were trampled to death by an elephant recently in Kaghaznagar on Wednesday.

In-charge Kaghaznagar Forest Divisional Officer G Appalakonda distributed the cheques of the compensation of Rs 5 lakh and documents of fixed deposit worth Rs 5 lakh to wives of Alluri Shankar (55) from Burepalli village and Karu Posham (65) belonging to Kondapalli village in Penchikalpet mandal. He sought cooperation from locals in tackling the elephant-human conflict.

Forest Range Officers Sudhakar, Chandramouli and G Ramadevi were present.