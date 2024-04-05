Presence of rogue elephant makes gathering of Mahua flowers risky

Mahua trees reached the flowering stage with the onset of summer.

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 5 April 2024, 06:13 PM

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Gathering of flowers, an important means of livelihood for tribals in summer, has turned into a risky affair in the wake of movement of the rogue elephant, which trampled two farmers to death in Kaghaznagar forest division in the gap of 24 hours.

Mahua trees reached the flowering stage with the onset of summer. Gathering of these yellow-colored flowers, a forest miner product gained momentum in forest fringe villages across Adilabad, Nirmal, Mancherial and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts. Tribals traditionally collect the fluffy flowers for the purpose of self-consumption as snacks and can generate substantial income by selling dried flowers.

“Tantalizing aroma released by the tender yet juicy Mahua flowers can attract the elephants. Collectors of the flowers are prone to be attacked by the tusker, which tend to wander in the forests in search of food and water at night and morning. The tribals should stop this activity for a while,” Venkat, a wildlife expert told ‘Telangana Today.’

The forest officials have already issued a warning about the movement of the elephant in at least 20 villages of Chintalamanepalli, Bejjur, Penchikalpet mandal and Dahegaon mandal. They carried out extensive publicity over the consequence of venturing outdoors using various means including tom-tom. The Section 144 of CrPC was also imposed in villages likely to be strayed by the tusker.

Unmindful of the warning, tribesmen and women are reportedly entering the wild in search of the Mahua flowers. But, they are facing the threat from the elephant, which crushed two farmers to death at Burepalli village in Chintalamanepalli mandal and at Kondapalli in Penchikalpet mandal in two separate incidents that occurred on Wednesday and Thursday. There were instances of attacks on the tribals by sloth bears in the past.

District Forest Officer Neeraj Kumar Tebriwal advised the tribals not to step in the wild not only for Mahua flowers, but any other minor forest product in the light of the tusker’s presence.