By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:33 PM, Mon - 15 May 23

Today’s list of news items includes:

New Karnataka CM, iPhone 15, Foxconn New Footprint, Barcelona La Liga Title, Cyclone Mocha, Jyotika In Ajay Devgn Movie, Italian Open, WhatsApp Group Calling in MacOS, Spy On China, Shanghai Sea Levels Rising, Rupay New Update, Sachin Tendulkar invests in AZAD Engineering College, Manipur CM rejection on Kuki Area, Cotton Farmers Rally, and others.