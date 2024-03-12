Mancherial: Vigilance probe begins into land acquisition for opencast mine

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 March 2024, 07:40 PM

Mancherial: Authorities of the vigilance department laid a focus on irregularities in acquisition of lands with regard to an opencast mining project created at Indaram village in Jaipur mandal, following a complaint at the Prajavani programme recently by some people from whom land was acquired.

Vigilance officials asked Collector Badavath Santosh to submit a report by probing into allegations leveled by the complainants against the then Revenue Divisional Officer D Venu and deputy tahsildar Kamal Singh, who were tasked with the land acquisition. Accordingly, the Collector appointed Additional Collector (Local Bodies) B Rahul to make inquiries into the acquisition of lands.

As per the complaint, Revenue officials committed wrongdoings while acquiring land at Dubbapalli village in Jaipur mandal. Officials were accused of sanctioning compensation to ineligible persons and of including non-locals in the list of beneficiaries by deleting eligible persons.

The complainants also alleged that 225 majors were illegally given compensation though they were minors at the time of notifying the land acquisition. Eleven ineligible persons were sanctioned house sites, flouting norms, they alleged.

The officials were also accused of giving no objection certificates to lands measuring 100 acres and classified as ‘Inam’ located in Jaipur, Naspur and Hajipur mandals.