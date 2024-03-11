Morning News Today: India leads WTC, Krystyna is Miss World 2024, Indian Cheetahs count rises to 26

Today's Morning News includes: Hamas plans to escalate tensions during Ramzan India top Test rankings, dominate all three formats BEAUTY WITH A PURPOSE, INDIA FLOORS MISS WORLD India inks pact with EFTA Gamini gives birth to five cubs in Kuno national park

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 March 2024, 01:30 PM

Morning News Today from Telangana Today brings you the rapid news highlights daily, from local to global, in the morning.

Nearly 29 cr women use ‘free bus’ scheme Litmus test for Revanth as ‘100 days’ near Ready to take on TDP-BJP: Jagan TMC releases candidates list for all 42 seats in WB LVPEI observes World Glaucoma