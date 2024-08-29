TTD begins new system for laddu prasadam distribution

We have decided that henceforth devotees, who do not have darshan tokens can register their Aadhaar card at the laddu counters and get two laddus, TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary said.

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary said to sell laddu prasadams to devotees in a more transparent manner, a new system with Aadhaar validation for token less devotees was enforced from Thursday.

He clarified over the rumours being spread on some social media platforms about the sale of laddus.

“We have observed that some agents are misusing the provision and selling the laddus in black market. To curtail this, we have decided that henceforth devotees, who do not have darshan tokens can register their Aadhaar card at the laddu counters and get two laddus,” Venkaiah Chowdhary said to media persons. For this, special counters have been set up in the Laddu Complex and devotees can get the laddus at counters number 48 to 62.

“There are no other restrictions. Devotees with darshan tokens or tickets can buy additional laddus as before, besides getting one free laddu,” he said, adding that the system would enhance transparency in Laddu distribution system.

He also appealed to the devotees not to believe the false rumours being spread by some sections in the media and to cooperate with TTD.