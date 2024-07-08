TTD events: ‘Sakshatkara Vaibhavotsavam’ at Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy temple in Srinivasa Mangapuram from July 10 -12

Following the festivities to be oganised, the TTD has cancelled Arjita Sevs, Arjita Kalyanotsavam from July 10 to 13

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 July 2024, 07:02 PM

Parveta festival in Tirumala Tirupathi

Tirupati: The Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanams (TTD) will be organising the grand annual “Sakshatkara Vaibhavotsavam” in Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy temple in Srinivasa Mangapuram from Wednesday to Friday (July 10 to 12).

As part of festivities, Snapana Tirumanjanam of utsava idols will be held for three days between 10 am and 11 am. In this connection, the Swamy will ride on the Pedda Sesha Vahanam on July 10, while on July 11 on the Hanumanta Vahanam and on July 12 on the Garuda Vahanam along the four Mada streets to bless the devotees.

Parveta Utsavam on July 13

The annual Parveta Utsavam of Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy Temple will be held on July 13, the next day of “Sakshatkara Vaibhavotsavam”. The festival will be held from 7 am in the mandapam near Srivarimettu along with a special Asthanam.

Cancellation of Arjita Sevas

Consequently, the TTD has cancelled ‘Arjita Seva’ of Tiruppavada Seva on July 11 and ‘Arjita Kalyanotsavam’ from July 10 to 13 in view of the festivities. Artists of the TTD Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad, Annamacharya Project, SV Sangeet and Nritya College will perform devotional music programs every day. TTD organises this festival every year in more grandeur and pomp in the name of “Sakshatkara Vaibhavam” on Ashada Shuddha Shashti day.