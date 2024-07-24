TTD looks to enhance quality of rice for Annaprasadam

The EO asked the Rice Millers Association leads from both the States to give specifications that help in enhancing standards of rice during procurement so that the same might be included while inviting for tenders.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 July 2024, 08:57 PM

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Executive Officer J Syamala Rao held a meeting with rice millers who are supplying the rice to TTD at Tirupati on Wednesday.

Tirumala: As a part of its attempts to enhance the taste of Annaprasadams, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Executive Officer J Syamala Rao held a meeting with rice millers who are supplying the rice to TTD at Tirupati on Wednesday.

Representatives of the Rice Millers’ Association from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana participated. The EO asked the Rice Millers Association leads from both the States to give specifications that help in enhancing standards of rice during procurement so that the same might be included while inviting for tenders. While suggesting many parameters that enhance the taste of rice, they also brought to the notice of the EO that the cooking equipment in Vengamamba Annaprasadam needed an overhaul as they were over a decade and a half old.

The EO said TTD had already contemplated the same and would soon bring changes in the cooking method.

Both the JEOs Goutami, Veerabrahmam, DyEO Annaprasadam Rajendra Kumar, EE Procurement Murali Krishna and Special Catering Officer Sastry were also present.