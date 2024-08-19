Tirumala: Navahnika Salakatla Brahmotsavams from October 4 to 12

Every day is a festival day in Tirumala. And there is no exaggeration to say that TTD observes 450 odd festivals all through the year. Among the various festivals, the most important being the Navahnika Salakatla Brahmotsavams which is just a month and a half days away. This mega nine-day religious fete is scheduled from October 4 to 12 in Tirumala with Ankurarpana on October 3.

TIRUMALA: The most important festival celebrated in Tirumala, the nine- day Navahnika Salakatla Brahmotsavams will be held from October 4 to 12 with Ankurarpana planned on October 3. During this nine-day festival, there would be vahana sevas in the morning between 8am and 10am and in the evening between 7pm and 9pm every day (except on October 4).

According to a spokesman of the TTD, the day-wise schedule of morning and evening vahana sevas are as follows:

October 4 (Friday): 5:45 pm to 6 pm Dhwajarohanam ; 9 pm to 11 pm: Pedda Sesha Vahanam

October 5 (Saturday): 8 am to 10:00 am Chinna Sesha 1 pm to 3 pm: Snapanam 7 pm to 9 pm Hamsa

October 6 (Sunday): 8 am to 10 am Simha 1 p.m t0 3 pm Snapanam 7 pm to 9 pm Muthyapu Pandiri

October 7 (Monday) :8 am to 10 am Kalpavriksha 1 pm to 3 pm Snapanam 7 pm to 9 pm Sarva Bhoopala

October 8 (Tuesday): 8 am to 10 am Mohini Avataram 6:30 pm to 11:30 pm Garuda Vahanam

October 9 (Wednesday): 8 am to 10 am Hanumanta 4 pm to 5 pm Golden Chariot 7 pm to 9 pm Gaja Vahanam

October 10 (Thursday): 8 am to 10 am Suryaprabha 7 pm to 9 pm Chandraprabha

October 11 (Friday): 7 am onwards Rathotsavam 7 pm to 9 pm Aswa Vahanam

October 12 (Saturday): 6 am to 9 am Chakra Snanam 8.30 pm to 10:30 pm Dwajaavarohanam

Snapana Tirumanjanam will be performed to the utsava deities of Sri Malayappa Swamy, Sridevi and Bhudevi at Ranganayakula Mandapam on second, third and fourth days during annual brahmotsavams.