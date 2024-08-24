TTD initiates measures to overcome water crisis in Tirumala

Hyderabad: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer J Syamala Rao on Saturday said measures were being taken to overcome the water crisis in Tirumala.

The daily water demand in Tirumala is 42 lakh gallons. As of Saturday, the total water availability at Kumaradhara, Pasupudhara, Akashaganga, Gogarbha Dam and Papavinasam was 4,592 lakh gallons, he said.

“The water availability is adequate for next 130 days till December 31, 2024 including Brahmotsavams,” Syamala Rao said to media persons at Annamaiah Bhavan.

On Thursday, the TTD EO had held discussions with the Tirupati Municipal Commissioner and Somasila Project SE.

The Municipal Commissioner had agreed to supply five MLD (11 lakh gallons). This apart, daily supply of 25 lakh gallons to Tirumala from Kalyani dam will commence from next two days, he said.

The TTD Trust Board had sanctioned Rs.40 crore for laying pipelines additionally from Kailashgiri reservoir to augment water supply to Tirupati Municipal Corporation. Besides 10 MLD of water will also be provided for TTD needs. Towards this, the TTD had released the first installment of Rs.5.62 crore to the municipal corporation to expedite the pipeline works.

"Water resources will improve in the Kalyani dam and Kailasagiri reservoir with rains in October, November and December months" Syamala Rao said.